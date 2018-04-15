For the first time since he was fired by President Trump, James Comey will sit down with ABC News' chief anchor George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive interview that will air during a primetime "20/20" special tonight at 10 p.m. on Channel 2.
According to a trailer for the interview, Comey will discuss interactions he had with President Donald Trump, particularly one in which the president asked Comey to investigate details of a dossier from Christopher Steele that alleges he spent time with prostitutes in a hotel in Moscow.
Comey said that Trump asked him to discredit the report from Steele.
Comey will also talk about the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, and whether he has any information that could be hurtful to Trump in the future.
