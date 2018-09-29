Law firm sues Bill Cosby for $282K in unpaid legal bills

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Before being sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby had another legal issue.
CBS News reported that law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis filed a lawsuit Sept. 21 in the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas against Cosby.
The Legal Intelligencer reported that the complaint said the firm is seeking $292,948 plus cost, interest and late fees, from Cosby because of unpaid legal bills. The unpaid bills date from August 2017 to July 25 of this year.
The complaint said Cosby signed an engagement letter with the firm in March 2016, after criminal charges were filed against the actor in Montgomery County. Firm partner Sam Silver represented the actor in civil and criminal cases. Work was paid for through the end of June 2017.
TRENDING STORIES:
Silver represented Cosby until the April 2018 criminal trial, despite the unpaid bills. Silver withdrew from Cosby’s case in January, before the retrial started.
According to the complaint, the firm got several promises from Cosby’s employees that the payments were coming, but they never came.
“On Aug 30, 2018, Silver advised counsel by e-mail that if Schnader did not receive payment, the firm would file a lawsuit on the following Tuesday, September 4,” the complaint said.
Peter Goldberger, an attorney who is representing Cosby, declined to comment to CBS News about the suit. Spokespeople for Cosby and Schnader could not be reached for comment, CBS News reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}