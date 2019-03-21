MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. - A group of preschool children weathered a massive, and probably terrifying, storm by singing church songs as a tornado ripped the roof from the building.
It happened last week at Mount Zion Baptist Church in McCracken County, Kentucky.
Forty preschool students were rounded up into the building’s innermost room during the storm, WPSD reported. It is made of concrete, WZTV reported.
As they sat there waiting for the storm to pass, preschool director Michelle Rushing said the children sang to stay calm.
They sang religious standards like “Jesus Loves Me” and “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” the television station reported.
Rushing told the West Kentucky Star they felt the storm as the building decompressed and glass broke.
Once it was safe to come out, they discovered the church sanctuary destroyed and the nursery had collapsed, the Star reported.
Inside Mt. Zion Baptist Church.. the pastor says “We are just rejoicing in the Lord.” @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/RfjokfgfVN— Nicole Johnson Fox17 (@NicoleReporting) March 15, 2019
