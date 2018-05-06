  • Jordin Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah welcome baby boy

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Singer Jordin Sparks has become a mom.

    According to People magazine, Sparks, 28, and her husband, Dana Isaiah, 25, welcomed a son at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday in Los Angeles. The baby boy, named Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., was 21 1/2 inches long and weighed 8 pounds, 4.5 ounces, the magazine reported.

    He's here & we couldn't be more in love!!! Go DJ! 💙🦋 @people

    The "American Idol" winner described giving birth as "miraculously beautiful," People reported.

    "He was and is everything we imagined," said Sparks, who plans to call her son DJ. 

