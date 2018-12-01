Is Santa real? Substitute teacher breaks students' hearts, tells big Christmas secret

A New Jersey substitute teacher is getting coal for Christmas this year and maybe forever after she broke the news to her students about Santa.
(If you have kids who still believe, tell them to look away!)
During the school day at Cedar Hill School in Montville, New Jersey, the unidentified teacher told the first-grade class that Santa isn’t real.
The school principal, Michael Raj, sent a letter of apology home to parents saying he’s spoken to the teacher about her “poor judgement in making this proclamation,” NJ.com reported.
He alerted the parents and guardians of what happened so families can “take appropriate steps to maintain the childhood innocence of the holiday season.”
The district superintendent also isn’t happy with what happened in the classroom.
Rene Rovtar said she was “troubled and disheartened by this incident.”
“The childhood wonder associated with all holidays and traditions is something I personally hold near and dear in my own heart,” Rovtar told NJ.com in a statement.
There’s no word on if the substitute is allowed to work in the district again, The Associated Press reported.
