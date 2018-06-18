0 ‘Incredibles 2' comes with epilepsy warning

It’s been 14 years since the Parr family was on the big screen as “The Incredibles,” and it seems like fans have been waiting for the sequel as “Incredibles 2” crushed box office records, taking in an estimated $180 million in its opening domestic weekend, CNN reported.

But the film is now coming with a warning for those who suffer from epilepsy or other conditions, USAToday reported.

There is a segment of the movie that shows bright flashing lights used by the villain Screenslaver, USAToday reported.

There were warnings on social media from theater goers after last week’s premiere of “Incredibles 2” alerting fans with epilepsy, migraines or chronic illness that the mind control scenes could trigger seizures.

HEALTH ALERT I haven’t seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness. This thread is spoiler free — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

The Epilepsy Foundation also issued a warning.

On Friday, Walt Disney Pictures took it a step further, requesting that theaters showing the film warn viewers about the scene, USAToday reported.

A theater supervisor for a Los Angeles AMC theater location told USAToday he has never had an alert like that before from a studio.

The Epilepsy Foundation says 3 percent of people with epilepsy can have seizures if exposed to some flashing lights.

