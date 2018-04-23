  • Houston woman arrested for allegedly setting fire to car with 3 kids inside

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HOUSTON - A Texas woman was arrested after allegedly setting a car on fire while sitting inside it with her children, KTRK said.

    According to Houston police, witnesses reported seeing the woman revving up her engine until it caught fire. The woman’s three children -- ages 9, 11 and 13 -- were inside the car, KTRK reported.

    A witness intervened and the woman fled on foot her with her children, according to Houston police.

    Police said the woman told them that “We are going to see Jesus,” KTRK reported.

    The children were unharmed. The woman was put into custody and a mental health evaluation has been ordered, KTRK reported.

