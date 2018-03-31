Horse named for Gronkowski qualifies for Kentucky Derby

A horse named for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski earned a spot at the Kentucky Derby, ESPN reported.
The 3-year-old colt, named Gronkowski, won the Burradon Stakes in England on Friday, qualifying the thoroughbred for the Run for the Roses on May 5 at Churchill Downs.
For the first time, the Derby is reserving one spot in the 20-horse field to a European horse, ESPN reported.
"We've had this dream, and now the dream is alive," trainer Jeremy Noseda told At The Races after the horse's victory.
The Patriots’ tight end has attended the Kentucky Derby before, attending Millionaires Row with teammate Tom Brady.
The colt won his last four races, with two victories coming in March, ESPN reported.
"It sounds strange, but I haven't yet seen on the racetrack what I believe this horse is capable of. I'm sure there's more to come," Noseda said.
