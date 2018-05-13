  • Homeowner arrested after stranding cable worker in mid-air

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    RIDGEWOOD, N.J. - A New Jersey homeowner allegedly upset about an idling cable repair truck is accused of turning off power to the vehicle, stranding the worker mid-air in a utility bucket, police said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The incident took place Monday in Ridgewood, NJ.com reported. Elena Gerlihman, 59, is accused of arguing with a cable company worker and then turning off the power to the truck, leaving her stranded in mid-air for several minutes until police arrived.

    Gerlihman denies stranding the worker, NJ.com reported.

    Neighbors say that Gerlihman has complained in the past about idling trucks being parked in front of her house.

    Gerlihman was charged with false imprisonment, harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homeowner arrested after stranding cable worker in mid-air

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother killed, son injured in dispute with tenant, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Twin infants die after parents forget them in hot car, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Twin infants die after parents forget them in hot car, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rapper Young Dolph gives $20K to baristas fired from Duke University coffee shop