  • Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    Facebook knows a lot about their users, and now there is a way to find out everything the social media platform knows about you

    Facebook stores data on everything you do on the social network. That means every single interaction you have since you joined including your friends, your messages, status updates and more

    >> Read more trending news 

    According to CNBC, you can now download your own archive to see what all they know, and what others can find out with unauthorized access.

    Here’s how to download your Facebook archive:

    • Go to Facebook.com/settings
    • Click "Download a copy of your Facebook data."
    • Click "Download Archive."
    • Facebook will alert you when your archive is ready.
    • Click "Download Archive" again, and a zip file will download to your computer.
    • Browse through that archive by opening each file inside the folder.


    Once you review the file, you'll find see the entire history of your life on Facebook.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here's how to download a copy of the data Facebook keeps on you

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump orders expulsion of Russian intelligence officers over UK spy attack

  • Headline Goes Here

    Easter 101: Chart shows you how to get perfectly colored Easter eggs

  • Headline Goes Here

    MUST SEE: Baby on way for couple whose engagement, wedding photos with…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bakery saves the day for nonverbal boy after iPad stolen: 'It's the only…