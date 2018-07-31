0 Guide to Atlanta's Lenox Square Mall

Atlanta's Lenox Square Mall is one of the city's premier shopping destinations, offering upscale department stores, luxury designer brands and top-notch amenities. Here's what you need to know about the mall before visiting.

Photos: Lenox Square Mall through the years



Location:

Lenox Square Mall is located at 3393 Peachtree Road NE, in the heart of Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood.



Mall hours:

Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.



History:

Lenox Square Mall opened in 1959 and has been a staple for Atlanta shoppers ever since. Currently, the mall has more than 250 specialty stores.



Amenities:

While Lenox Square Mall provides shoppers with helpful amenities like ATMs and Wi-Fi access, it offers quite a few extra amenities that you won't find at many other malls. These amenities include, but are not limited to:

Art installations by local photographer Ben Rose

Car wash and detailing services through Pronto Wash - Eco Autospa's three locations

Complimentary coat and package check at the Simon Guest Services booth

Currency exchange through Travelex located in Fashion Cafe

Nursing mother's lounge

Personal shopping

Reserved parking options

Style consultations

Tesla charging stations

Valet parking services and text-ahead valet parking options

Wardrobe planning

Atlanta malls directory: Where to shop in Atlanta



Retail stores:

Lenox Square Mall has a wide range of retail and specialty shopping. The mall is anchored by three major department stores that includes Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus and Macy's. There are several popular chain stores throughout the mall like the Gap, Banana Republic, Bath & Body Works, Express and Forever 21. Shoppers will also find higher-end stores full of designer clothing, including Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, Fendi Roma, Diane Von Furstenberg and Burberry. Home decor options include stores like Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids. There's a plethora of cosmetic and skincare stores such as Kiehl's, Lush, Mac Cosmetics, Sephora and the Body Shop.



Food:

There are several different types of restaurants to choose from in Lenox Square. Restaurants range from Lenox Fashion Cafe's fast-food options for those times you need a quick bite to eat, to sit-down restaurants that are perfect when you have some extra time between stores.



The mall's sit down and full-service restaurants include the Cheesecake Factory, Zinburger Wine & Burger Bar and True Food Kitchen. For a sweet treat, shoppers can stop into Sprinkles Cupcakes, Sprinkles Ice Cream, The Dapper Doughnut, Garrett Popcorn or Sugarfina.



Best Atlanta antique shops



Directions:

Coming from the south:

I-85 S: Take 85 S to Exit 88 for Lenox Road toward GA-400N/Cheshire Bridge Road.

Turn right onto Lenox Road.

Turn left onto Peachtree Road.

The mall will be on your left.



I-75 S: Take I-75 S to I-285 Bypass.

Take I-285 East to Exit 27/400 S.

Take Exit 2/Lenox Road/Buckhead.

Follow lane signs to Lenox Road.

Turn right onto Peachtree Road.

The mall will be on your left.



Coming from the north:

I-85 N: Take 85 N to Ext 87/400N.

Take Exit 2/Lenox Road.

Turn right onto Lenox Road.

Turn right onto Peachtree Road.

The mall will be on your left.



I-75 N: Take I-75 N. (I-75 will merge with I-85)

Follow I-85 N.

Take 85 N to Exit 87/400N.

Take Exit 2/Lenox Road.

Turn right on Lenox Road.

Turn right on Peachtree Road.

The mall will be on your left.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.