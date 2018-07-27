0 Guide to Atlanta flea markets

There are many popular flea markets in the Atlanta area that are worth a visit for those who enjoy bargain hunting. These Atlanta flea markets offer a variety of goods, from antiques to jewelry and household items.



Bill's Flea Market

4260 Veterans Memorial Hwy. Lithia Springs

770-949-1188

Hours: Saturday and Sunday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Although it's a little bit of a drive from downtown Atlanta, Bill's Flea Market should still be on your flea market radar if you're looking to find a great deal. The market is home to countless vendors with booths that fill up several aisles with all kinds of interesting merchandise to go through. Each aisle is full of a wide array of discounted items that includes watches, jewelry, auto accessories, artwork, ceramics and leather goods. There are also several vendors offering household goods, as well as more personal items like cosmetics, perfumes and incense.



Starlight Drive-In Theatre and Flea Market

2000 Moreland Ave. SE, Atlanta

404-627-3641

Hours: Saturday and Sunday: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.



While the popular Starlight Drive-In Theatre is open seven nights a week for movie screenings, on the weekends, the theater's parking area transforms into one of the city's most unique outdoor flea markets with a treasure trove of merchandise to look through. Items that can be found at Starlight Flea Market range from old-fashioned clothing and handmade items to today's latest shoe trends and useful household products. And unlike most indoor flea markets that showcase permanent booths, the vendors at this outdoor flea market can change from week to week, giving shoppers a chance to find something new almost every weekend, so there's always a reason to stop by and peruse. Admission to the weekend flea market is 50 cents and parking is free.



Unique Treasures Flea Market

3635 Highway 78 W, Snellville

678-344-4858

Hours: Monday to Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday: noon to 6 p.m.



Open seven days a week, the Unique Treasures Flea Market boasts a wide variety of goods and one-of-a-kind finds that keep shoppers coming back again and again.There's something for everyone within the store, between its selection of antiques, housewares and seasonal gifts. The assortment of items you can expect to find stretches from upscale furniture and stained-glass windows to smaller collectables like baseball cards, vintage toys and tin lunchboxes. While the store's inventory is a big draw, past shoppers also rate Unique Treasures as one of the top Atlanta flea markets for its helpful and friendly staff. As an added bonus, if you get hungry while shopping, there's a small cafe onsite where you can enjoy a quick bite to eat between vendors' booths.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.