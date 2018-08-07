Great white shark jumps out of water at researcher's feet

White sharks are becoming increasingly popular off the Cape Cod, with nine confirmed great white shark sightings in the past two days, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.
What's even more rare is a white shark breaching or jumping above the surface, like we see in the video of Dr. Greg Skomal's close encounter.
Skomal is a well-known shark expert who with other researchers from The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, was on a trip to tag the great whites on Monday when the shark took them by surprise in the waters off Wellfleet.
The great white shark leaped right out of the water with its jaws wide open, coming inches from Skomal's feet.
The conservancy says it is incredibly rare to see sharks breach like that because it requires so much energy.
As sharks continue to pop up in the waters off the Cape, Skomal tagged his eighth shark of the year about a quarter mile off Monomoy Island.
Researchers say the video is an important reminder to stay vigilant in the waters.
