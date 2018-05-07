  • Gold hot wings offered at NYC eatery

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    You have your mild, hot, extra hot and even Armageddon-melt-your-face-off varieties of hot wings; but how about the bar staple dusted in gold?

    Two New York City restaurants are offering the decadent dinner. 

    They’re called Foodgod 24 Karat wings and are being served at two locations of The Ainsworth: one in Chelsea and one in the East Village, the New York Daily News reported

     

    The wings are a collaboration between the restaurant and Jonathan Cheban. 

    You may know his name from “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the Daily News reported. He calls himself Foodgod now. 

    Foodgod’s recipe starts with the wings being soaked in coconut butter, gold butter, chipotle and honey batter for 24 hours. They’re served dusted with real gold flakes with a side of gourmet dipping blue cheese.

    Ten wings cost $30 and 20 cost $60. For big spenders, there’s the option of 50 wings with a bottle of Jay-Z’s Champagne Armand de Brignac for $1,000, WNBC reported.

