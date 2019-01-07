Ruth Bader Ginsburg misses Supreme Court arguments for first time

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing arguments for the first time Monday as she continues to recover from cancer surgery, court officials said Monday in a statement.
Her absence marks the first time she’s missed arguments since she joined the Supreme Court in 1993, The Associated Press reported.
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said Monday the 85-year-old Ginsburg is continuing to recuperate and work from home after doctors removed two cancerous growths from her left lung on Dec. 21. Doctors said last month that there was “no evidence of any remaining disease” after Ginsburg’s surgery, court officials said.
She was released from New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on Christmas Day.
Doctors found cancerous growths on Ginsburg’s lung after she fell in her office in November and suffered three broken ribs, officials said.
The justice, who leads the court’s liberal wing, is the eldest person on the Supreme Court. She previously underwent surgery for colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer in 2009, according to the AP.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
