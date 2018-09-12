Georgia town for sale for the cost of a NYC luxury apartment

TOOMSBORO, Ga. - If you want to be the master of your own domain, you can if you have an extra $1.7 million sitting around. And we’re not talking about a nice-sized house. We’re talking an entire town in Georgia.
Toomsboro, Georgia, southeast of Atlanta and east of Macon, is on the block for what it costs to buy a luxury apartment in New York City, WNBC reported.
Toomsboro offers 40 acres of land, 36 pieces of property, houses, a restaurant, a syrup mill, a opera house, a bank and more.
The sale is being held on Craigslist.
But if you don’t believe the Craigslist ad, there’s a website about the sale, too.
The town’s owners say they want it to go to someone who appreciates history and will preserve it, instead of putting in new development, WNBC reported.
