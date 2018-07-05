Former Fox News executive Bill Shine to join White House staff

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that former Fox News executive Bill Shine will join the White House communications team.
“He brings over two decades of television programming, communications and management experience to the role,” White House officials said Thursday in a statement.
Shine will serve as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications, officials said. He will travel with Trump to Montana later Thursday for a rally, his former network reported.
Shine joined Fox News in 1996. He was nine months into his time as co-president of the network in May 2017 when he resigned amid criticism of how he handled sexual abuse allegations levied against Fox News’ former CEO, Roger Ailes, according to The Hill.
