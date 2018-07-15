Drive-thru marijuana dispensary opens in Washington state

AUBURN, Wash. - Washington state's first drive-thru marijuana dispensary is now open for business.
Joint Rivers, located at 2121 Auburn Way S. in Auburn, is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The store is planning its official grand opening in the coming months and will hold a Vendors' Day on July 30, where attendees can visit 30 vendors.
“We are grateful and excited to provide great cannabis products with stellar customer service by the most educated and professional team in the Pacific Northwest,” General Manager Audra Jaggers told the Federal Way Mirror on Tuesday.
While Auburn limits the number of retail marijuana dispensaries in its city limits, Joint Rivers was able to open because it is on Muckleshoot tribal land.
According to the Federal Way Mirror, the Muckleshoot tribe "processed the application, performed its own building permit review and handled all other planning and development matters related to the business."
While the store is a first for Washington state, Cannabis Marketplace in Las Vegas became the first drive-thru marijuana dispensary in the country when it opened in November 2017.
In November of 2012, Washington voters approved Initiative 502 with 55 percent of the vote, making it legal for adults 21 and older to possess marijuana.
