FDA warns some teething medicines are unsafe for babies

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Federal health officials are warning parents to stop using over-the-counter teething products that contain the drug benzocaine, because it can cause rare but deadly side effects in children, especially those under two years old.

    The FDA also sent letters to drug manufacturers Wednesday, asking them to stop selling the teething products.

    According to the FDA, children who take medicine containing benzocaine are at a greater risk of developing methemoglobinemia, a serious condition that can cut off the amount of oxygen reaching the blood stream.

    Symptoms include pale, grey or blue colored skin, light-headedness, shortness of breathing, fatigue and rapid heart rate.

    Benzocaine-induced methemoglobinemia can be deadly if not treated properly, according to the FDA. And, more importantly, the FDA warns that it can fatal after only one use. 

    Benzocaine is found in popular brands like Orajel and Anbesol, which are used to treat mouth sores in adults, CNN reports

