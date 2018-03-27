  • Father who doesn't know how to swim dies rescuing 3-year-old daughter from pond

    INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana father is dead after saving his young daughter from a car that had rolled into an Indianapolis pond.

    According to The Associated Press, Anthony Burgess Jr., 24, parked his car at an apartment complex Sunday and left the engine running as he went to talk to a friend. His 3-year-old daughter tried to go with him, but Burgess told her to go back to the car, authorities said. That's when the girl bumped into the gear shift, sending the car into a nearby retention pond, authorities said.

    Burgess "jumped into the water and ... got the girl out as the car went into the water," the AP reported. Neither Burgess nor his friend, who also jumped in to save the girl, knew how to swim, according to WTTV.

    Burgess and the girl were taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His daughter's condition was listed as stable, the AP reported.

