ESPN, Netflix team up for Michael Jordan documentary ‘The Last Dance'

ESPN Films and Netflix have joined together to create a 10-part documentary series on Michael Jordan.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series, called “The Last Dance,” will look at Jordan’s rise to NBA stardom during the 1990s. Jordan will fully participate in the documentary, THR reported.
According to a Tuesday news release, more than 500 hours of never before seen footage will be used in the series, which will include footage of Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-1998 championship. The series is directed by Jason Hehir, who has previously worked with ESPN Films on its successful 30 for 30 series “The Fab Five” and “The ‘85 Bears.”
“The Last Dance” will air on Netflix and ESPN in 2019. Watch the trailer here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}