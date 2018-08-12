0 Don't put your feet on hot car dashboards, experts warn

It may be comfortable to prop your feet up on the dashboard of a the car during a long road trip, but officials are warning riders of potential consequences that could befall a front-seat passenger whose feet aren’t on the floor of a vehicle.

A new study from Arizona State University finds that you can cook an egg on a car dashboard, after about an hour in 100-degree temperature, ABC Chicago reported.

In vehicles left in sunlight, researchers found the average temperature inside a car reached 116 degrees.

The surface temperatures of the dashboard, seats, and steering wheel reached 157, 123, and 127 degrees, respectively.

TRENDING STORIES:

It can still be dangerous in a car parked in the shade.

Researchers found that cabin air temperature could still reach 100 degrees.

According to WTVC in Chattanooga, Audra Tatum was riding in a car with her husband last year when she found out about the consequences of resting a foot on the dash first-hand.

“We were heading to my parents to pick up our two sons. A car came up to a stop sign and we were coming down the road and he pulled out in front of us ... We T-boned him,” Tatum told WTVC. “When the airbag exploded, it pushed my foot up into my face.”

Tatum wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Her nose, ankle, femur and shoulder were all broken.

Two years later, Tatum still hasn’t healed.

“It took my career from me. It took so much from me in life,” she told WTVC. “I regret it every single day. Every hour of every day because every time I put pressure on my leg, I feel it.”

Now, she’s warning others to ride the safe way.

“Do not sit like that. If you sit like that, you're asking for it,” she said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.