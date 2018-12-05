Dog food recall expanding again over possible toxic vitamin D levels

A dog food recall over possible dangerous levels of vitamin D has expanded again.
The Food and Drug Administration launched an investigation into the presence of elevated and potentially toxic levels of the vitamin in dry pet food, dog food for right now, after receiving complaints from pet owners about dogs suffering from vitamin D toxicity.
The symptoms of vitamin D toxicity in dogs include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.
FDA testing on samples of dog food did confirm excessive and potentially toxic amounts of the vitamin, which is an essential nutrient for dogs, although high amounts of vitamin D can cause serious health problems like kidney failure and even death.
Here are some of the products under recall, although the FDA is warning this is an incomplete list and subject to change:
- Nutrisca - Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food – 4-pound bags, 15-pound bags and 28-pound bags
- Natural Life Pet Products - Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food – 17.5-pound bags
- Sunshine Mills, Inc. - Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food – 14-pound bags and 28-pound bags, Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food – 40-pound bags, Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- ANF, Inc. - ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food – 3 kilogram bags and 7.5 kilogram bags
- Lidl (Orlando brand) - Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Kroger - Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food – 4-pound bags, 14-pound bags and 24-pound bags
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc. - ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe – 3-pound bags, 28-pound bags, ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe – 40-pound bags
- Ahold Delhaize - Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food – 14-pound bags, 28-pound bags and 4-pound bags, Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food – 5-pound bags and 15-pound bags
The recalled dog foods were sold nationwide. The FDA is urging pet owners to check for these brands and to stop feeding their dogs this food immediately.
Both Nutrisca and Natural Life Pet Products issued recalls in early November over concerns about high levels of vitamin D in some of their products.
The FDA is also asking veterinarians who suspect vitamin D toxicity in patients to report it to the agency.
