DeWALT recalls drills over shock hazard

ATLANTA - The Consumer Product Safety Commission and DeWALT have announced the recall of drills after reports that the wiring inside the drill can come in contact with the moving parts and could pose a shock hazard.
The drills affected by the recall include two models:
- DeWALT DWD110, UPC 885911037518.
- DeWALT DWD112, UPC 885911057319.
The drills have a date code 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY. If there’s an X after the date, the drill has been inspected and is not part of the recall, according to the CPSC.
Owners of the drills under recall are being told not to use them and contact the company for a free inspection and repair.
The drill was sold at Home Depot, Lowes, Amazon and other retailers across the country from September 2017 through November 2018. They cost between $60 and $70, according to the CPSC.
If you have questions, you can call DeWALT at 855-752-5259 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email the company at recall@sbdinc.com or visit www.dewalt.com.
