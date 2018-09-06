ATLANTA - A new trend of getting high has already sent several people to the hospital and officials are worried more could be on the horizon.
The new trend -- wasping -- involves a mixture of wasp spray and meth.
Wasping came to light recently after three people near Akron, Ohio, were hospitalized due to the mixture.
“I don’t know how it’s getting there, and there has to be someone putting it out there,” said Mario Carson. “We need to get to who’s putting it out there.”
Addiction experts in Ohio told Channel 2's Cox Media Group sister station WHIO mixing chemicals and drugs is common especially with younger users.
Swallowing insect killer can cause seizures, paralysis and even death.
