'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller diagnosed with cancer, doctors say

Former “Dance Moms” reality TV star and Pittsburgh native Abby Lee Miller has been diagnosed with cancer.
People Magazine is reporting Miller has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma a day after undergoing emergency spinal surgery.
Doctor’s originally thought she had a severe infection. Miller is not out of the woods from the surgery yet and doctors said she plans to start chemotherapy and radiation soon.
Miller was recently transferred from federal prison to a reentry center in March.
She had been serving her sentence at a medium security prison in Victorville, California.
Miller was sentenced a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud.
Investigators said Miller brought nearly $120,000 in Australian currency into the United States and not reporting it.
