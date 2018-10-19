0 Dad designs Beetlejuice costume for son with cerebral palsy

MELROSE PARK, Ill. - An Illinois boy with cerebral palsy is unable to dress himself, but that won’t prevent him from having fun on Halloween.

Anthony Alfano, 9, of Melrose Park, will be dressed in a costume his father makes from scratch, WLS reported. This year, Anthony's costume will showcase the waiting room scene from the movie “Beetlejuice." Anthony’s father, Tony Alfano, built a mock couch around Anthony's old wheelchair, and there are mannequins on either side of Anthony's seat.

"He's always seen as Anthony the boy that can't do nothing,” Alfano told WLS. “I just want to make him not be seen that way. Halloween costume is like the best disguise.”

"He has like a stigma for having special needs,” Anthony’s mother, Deanna Alfaro, told the television station. "So this is a way that they look at him and they see this like bright, happy kid and it makes them feel good; in return puts a smile on his face when he gets all the attention.”

In the past, Alfano’s costumes have included Mini-Me, a Chicago Blackhawks goalie and Zoltar, WLS reported.

Last year, Anthony was dressed like the set of the television game show, “Wheel of Fortune.” That get-up got the boy invited to the show’s set in Los Angeles, the television station reported.

"We got to go and see and meet Pat (Sajak) and Vanna (White) and watch two live tapings and Anthony was ecstatic," Deanna Alfano told WLS.

Tony Alfano described it as "the best feeling ever," comparing it to "watching your kid hit a home run in a baseball game."

