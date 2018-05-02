0 Cutting carbs? Noodles & Company unveils trendy new noodle replacement

The national restaurant chain Noodles & Company, which operates four restaurants across the region, announced today the nationwide launch of zucchini noodles that restaurant officials say will be spiral-cut daily at each location.

The lower-calorie and low-carb zucchini noodles — or “zoodles” — are making their debut in two dishes: the new Zucchini Romesco, and the existing menu item Thai Green Curry with Shrimp. And they can be substituted in any other dish for a 75-cent charge.

>> Read more trending news

Zucchini Romesco is topped with roasted red pepper sauce made with almonds, sun-dried tomatoes and vegetables. The Zucchini Thai Green Curry with Shrimp pairs a sweet coconut green curry sauce with pineapple, broccoli, red onion, snap peas, lime, black sesame seeds and cilantro.

In a release, Noodles & Company officials say the company is the first national fast-casual chain to offer zoodles nationwide.

"Expanding our noodle offerings from classic pastas like cavatappi, elbow and spaghetti to more adventurous noodles like udon, rice and ramen, zucchini is a natural step in providing our guests with more creative options,” Chas Hermann, chief brand officer at Noodles & Company, said in a release. “In addition to zucchini tasting delicious and being a great substitute in every dish we serve, zucchini noodles also meet many of today's dietary needs, such as low-carb and gluten-free."

Small zoodle bowls start at $5.75, with regular bowls starting at $7.25. To encourage guests to give zucchini noodles a try, the chain is offering a taste guarantee: Any guest who orders a bowl of zucchini noodles and doesn't feel the zoodle love can get a replacement traditional noodle dish at no additional cost, company officials said.

Zoodles are available at all 476 Noodles restaurants nationwide.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.