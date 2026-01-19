Pedestrian hit by cars on Cobb interstate

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian on Interstate 285 north, Cobb County PD said Sunday night.

Authorities said the pedestrian was struck by more than one vehicle on the interstate near South Cobb Drive.

Police haven’t disclosed the condition of the pedestrian, nor their identity.

The police investigation blocked all lanes of Interstate 285 heading north for hours, since around 7:30 p.m. The lanes have since opened.

A Cobb County police spokesperson said the county’s STEP Unit has been mobilized to conduct the investigation. No further details will be available until they have completed the preliminary investigation.

