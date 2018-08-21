Crocodile caught on camera using swim noodle to cross canal

KEY LARGO, Fla. - A photo posted to Instagram earlier this month is creating a stir in Key Largo, Florida.
According to WKRG, Victor F. Perez (@vfpkeys) took a photo of a crocodile apparently crossing a canal using a “pool noodle.” In his comments he said that he took the photo near mile marker 105 of the Overseas Highway, a 113-mile road that connects the Florida Keys.
According to WTVJ, the photo got the attention of the National Weather Service in Key West:
Yes. Yes, that is a crocodile on a noodle. Even they know to #PlayItSafe when heading into the water!
Crocodiles can be found in the waters around the Florida Keys but are considered to be shy and reclusive.
