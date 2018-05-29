Couple unknowingly plan to propose to each other at zoo on same day (VIDEO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A couple from Memphis is sharing their love story for all to see.
Jessa Gillaspie and Becky McCade went on a date, and both planned to propose on the same day.
Gillaspie posted a video of the dual proposal on Facebook. It's been shared thousands of times and viewed more than 200,000 times.
In the video, McCade is seen getting on one knee to propose.
Gillaspie breaks into laughter and shows her now-fiancee the second ring.
Gillaspie edited the video description after it went viral to say: "We had no idea this would blow up so quickly! But I can’t say I’m not thrilled, because all I’ve ever wanted was for Beck and the world to know how much l love her. We are overwhelmed with all of the positive responses. Really, you guys have no idea how much that means to us!"
