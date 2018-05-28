19-year-old's body pulled from Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - The body of a 19-year-old man was pulled from Lake Lanier on Sunday night, an emergency official said.
Officials responded to the 6700 block of Bass Circle in south Hall County about 9:20 p.m., fire services spokesman Zachary Brackett said.
Responders were told of a 19-year-old man who had jumped off the second story of a dock and had not resurfaced, according to Brackett.
The victim was identified as Stephen Frederick, 19, of Peachtree Corners.
“Hall County Fire Services Marine Rescue recovered the male after approximately 60 minutes of dive operations in 19 feet of water,” Brackett said.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office, which helped with the incident, will be investigating. Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources also were on the scene.
It is the second drowning this month at the lake.
The body of Jalil Poorak, 59, of Alpharetta, was recovered by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department on May 13, officials said.
It was the third drowning at Lake Lanier in 2018, according to DNR spokesman Mark McKinnon. There were five last year.
