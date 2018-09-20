Couple married 25 years after battling cancer together

Two people who fought one of life’s hardest battles together are now celebrating one of life’s most wonderful gifts: love.
Joel Alsup and Lindsey Wilkerson Alsup met 25 years ago at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
At the time, 7-year-old Joel was fighting osteosarcoma, a bone cancer that caused a tumor in his right arm. Ten-year-old Lindsey had been diagnosed with acute leukemia.
The pair became fast friends and comforted each other while undergoing months of treatment.
TRENDING STORIES:
Fast forward several years: their bond became even stronger when they accepted positions at the hospital where they’d met.
Joel works in the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities communications department, while Lindsey works as a patient liaison assistant.
The couple exchanged vows on Sept.1, 2018, at the very place they say saved their lives.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}