Couple married 25 years after battling cancer together

    By: Ivy Brown, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Two people who fought one of life’s hardest battles together are now celebrating one of life’s most wonderful gifts: love.

    Joel Alsup and Lindsey Wilkerson Alsup met 25 years ago at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

    At the time, 7-year-old Joel was fighting osteosarcoma, a bone cancer that caused a tumor in his right arm. Ten-year-old Lindsey had been diagnosed with acute leukemia.

    The pair became fast friends and comforted each other while undergoing months of treatment.

    Fast forward several years: their bond became even stronger when they accepted positions at the hospital where they’d met.

    Joel works in the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities communications department, while Lindsey works as a patient liaison assistant.

    The couple exchanged vows on Sept.1, 2018, at the very place they say saved their lives.

