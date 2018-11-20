Cause of death for Kim Porter, ex-girlfriend of Diddy, remains unclear

LOS ANGELES - There has not been a cause of death determined for actress and former model Kim Porter after her sudden death Thursday.
USA Today reported that the Los Angles coroner’s office said an autopsy failed to immediately establish a cause of death. The autopsy was conducted Friday.
“The cause of death was deferred pending additional tests,” Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, told USA Today.
Porter was pronounced dead in her Los Angeles home Thursday, the coroner said.
Many in the entertainment industry continue to mourn her loss, and a celebration of her life was held in Los Angeles Monday.
Porter dated music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs on and off for 13 years. They remained friendly even after breaking up for good in 2007 and had three children together: a 20-year-old son named Christian and 11-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James.
Diddy publicly commented on the loss of Porter for the first time Sunday, saying, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much.”
