Carolina Panthers running back gives Super Bowl tickets to military couple

ATLANTA, Ga. - Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey surprised a Mooresville, North Carolina, couple with Super Bowl tickets while at the USAA Salute to Service lounge in Atlanta, site of the big game.
The New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It was the second year in a row McCaffrey has given away Super Bowl tickets in conjunction with the USAA and the Wounded Warrior Project.
This year’s recipients were Alex Somerson and his wife, Shawna. Alex Somerson was a sergeant in the U.S. Army who served two deployments in Iraq and earned the Combat Infantry Badge during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Shawna Somerson is also an Army veteran.
People with military IDs at this week’s NFL Fan Experience had access to the USAA Salute to Service Lounge, which granted them access to special meet and greets with NFL players and coaches.
McCaffrey signed autographs and took pictures with service members in attendance.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}