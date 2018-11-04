Teacher arrested after allegedly punching student in class

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A teacher in California was arrested Friday after a violent confrontation with a student during class. The brawl was caught on camera by students.
The incident took place at Maywood Academy High School, an alternative high school that is part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, NBC4 reported. Music teacher Riley Marston, 64, is seen in the video striking a student in what was allegedly a dispute over a school uniform, CBSLA reported.
During the incident, a woman wearing a yellow vest can be seen trying to intervene and separate the teacher and student.
The student, a freshman whose name has not been released, allegedly hurled racial epithets at Marston, who is African-American, during the incident, NBC4 reported.
School officials called police, who arrested Marston at the scene. He was charged with suspicion of committing cruelty against a child, NBC4 reported. The student was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.
The East Los Angeles Sheriff's Station is investigating the case.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}