Boys left at home alone were watching 'Home Alone', police say

It was a scene right out of the 1990 movie “Home Alone,” except Macaulay Culkin wasn’t involved.
Police in Muncie, Indiana, said they found a 7-year-old boy and his 4-year-old brother at home -- alone -- watching the iconic movie while their mother was at work, WRTV reported.
That resulted in the mother -- Taylor Joann Cumings, 25 -- being arrested on two counts of neglect of a dependent, the Muncie Star Press reported.
Police said they received an anonymous call from a concerned neighbor Tuesday and went to investigate. When they arrived, they found the boys by themselves and watching the movie, whose central plot is about a boy who is left at home by mistake when his parents leave town for a Christmas vacation.
When police contacted the boys’ mother, she said she was unable to find a babysitter and told her older son to stay home from school to watch his sibling, WRTV reported. She told police that while it was not the first time she had left her sons alone, it did not happen often, the television station reported.
Cumings was taken to the Delaware County jail under a $10,000 bond, the Star Press reported. The boys remained at home, but not alone -- their aunt came over to stay at the house, the newspaper reported.
