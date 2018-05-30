Birth control pill recall: Taytulla packaging error could lead to unintended pregnancy

DUBLIN - Drugmaker Allergan has issued a recall for a popular birth control pill over a packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy.
According to a news release Tuesday, Allergan is recalling one lot of Taytulla birth control pills because capsules were placed in the wrong order. The recalled products are from lot No. 5620706 and have a May 2019 expiration date.
"Allergan recently identified, through a physician report, that four placebo capsules were placed out of order in a sample pack of Taytulla," the release said. "Specifically, the first four days of therapy had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active capsules."
When correctly packaged, the four placebo pills appear after the 24 active pills.
"As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive capsules that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy," the release said. "The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order."
If you have a package of the recalled pills, which were distributed to health care providers, you should your their doctor and return the item, the news release said. If you have questions, please contact your doctor or call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
