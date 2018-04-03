Bed Bath & Beyond taking Toys 'R' Us gift cards through Thursday

For a limited time, Bed Bath & Beyond will buy Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us gift cards at a discounted rate and convert them to e-gift cards usable at the homeware giant, “Today” reported.
Bed Bath & Beyond will be accepting the Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us gift cards through Thursday at 11:59 p.m., according to its card exchange website,
On the website, Bed Bath & Beyond provided details for redeeming the gift cards from Toys ‘R’ Us, which is going out of business. For example, Bed Bath & Beyond will accept gift cards of $20 or more, and will also accept gift cards with partial and uneven balances over $20, according to the website.
>> Toys ‘R’ Us website goes black
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that gift cards will not be exchanged for the full value, noting that “prices may vary.” Customers are under no obligation to exchange the cards, the store said on its website.
The process of exchanging the gift cards is relatively simple. Upon completing the process, customers can expect to receive the e-gift card by email within one business day. The e-gift cards can be used for online or in-store purchases, the company said.
>> Florida woman stole more than $1,700 from Toys ‘R’ Store, deputies say
Customers with questions can direct them to Bed Bath & Beyond customer service at bedbathandbeyond@cardcash.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}