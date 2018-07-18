  • Back to school 2018: Here is where teachers can get discounts on supplies

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    They could be the three words that parents most love to hear: back to school.

    For many, August will see children heading back to classrooms for the start of a new school year. 

    For teachers, it means getting a classroom stocked and ready as their students return. It can also mean a hit to a teacher’s wallet.

    A growing list of retailers are offering teachers some relief in the form of discounts and special offers. 

    Below is a list of some deals from online and brick-and-mortar retailers. 

    Note: Most deals require that a teacher’s identification be verified. 

    Educator discounts:

    • Academic Superstore: With some exceptions, part- or full-time students, teachers or faculty members attending or employed by an accredited, degree-granting institution (K-12 or higher Ed), you are eligible for a discount on school supplies.
    • A.C. Moore: Get 15 percent off an entire purchase with a valid teacher identification.
    • Barnes & Noble: Get 20 percent off the publisher’s price for books purchased for the classroom. 
    • Bookmans: Get 20 percent off purchases when you sign up for the Project Educate program.
    • Costco Wholesale: Teachers who sign up for a new membership can get over $60 in savings. Teacher identification is required.
    • Container Store: Sign up for the Organized Teacher Discount Program, available until Dec. 31, 2018, and get email notice of sales and discounts.
    • DickBlick Art Supplies: Get school supply discounts and free lesson plans.
    • Discount School Supply: Get discounts on school supplies to U.S. educators.
    • Dollar Days: Get wholesale prices on school supplies. For information on additional discounts, call 877-837-9569 or email sales@dollardays.com.
    • First Book: Get 50-90 percent off retail book prices if you are in one of these groups.
    • GelPro: Get 25 percent off your online purchases. Teacher identification must be verified (source).
    • Half Price Books: Teachers get a 10 percent discount at Half Price Books when they sign up for an Educator Discount Card.
    • Hobby Lobby: Get a 10 percent discount on in-store purchases. You must pay with a check or bank card provided by the school.
    • Home Depot: Teachers in public schools can apply for a tax-free exemption on classroom purchases.
    • JoAnn Fabric: Get 15 percent off both in-store and online to U.S. teachers. You must show valid teacher identification.
    • K12 School Supplies: Get a 30-80 percent discount on closeout and clearance school supplies. Inventory is limited.
    • Kennelly Keys Music: Get a 20 percent discount on orders of books and sheet music made through the phone or in-store only. Call 425-771-7020 or email websales@kennellykeysmusic.com for more information. 
    • Kiwi Crate: Get discounts on bulk classroom orders.
    • LakeShore Learning: Join the Lakeshore Learning Teacher’s Club and get 15 percent off in-store purchases.
    • Michaels: Get a 15 percent discount on in-store purchases.
    • Naked Binder: Get special discounts on nontoxic, environmentally safe and 100 percent recyclable school products. Email info@nakedbinder.com or call 877-446-2533.
    • Oriental Trading: Get discounted teaching supplies. 
    • PBS: PB Learning Media offers teachers free access to digital curriculum-based resources.
    • Pencils.com: Get 10 percent off all orders. Valid teacher identification required. 
    • Quail Ridge Books: K-12 teachers can get a complimentary membership to the Readers’ Club which includes a 30 percent discount on The New York Times hardcover bestsellers, and a 10 percent discount on most items for personal purchase. You can also get a 21 percent discount on books for classroom use. 
    • Raymond Geddes School Supplies: Sign up for a Raymond Geddes School Supplies account and get 10 percent off your next order. 
    • Scholastic Teacher Store: Get special discounts and sales on books, software, curriculum programs, and teaching resources. 
    • Silhouette: Silhouette offers a discount to U.S. and Canadian teachers. Send your account address, school name and location, and teaching certificate to education@silhouetteamerica.com (source).
    • Timesavers for Teachers: Get 20 percent off purchases when you use the code “timesavers.”
    • Yoobi: Elementary schools that have more than 70 percent of students enrolled in the free or reduced-price lunch program can get free classroom packs.

     

