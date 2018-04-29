'Avengers: Infinity War' shatters box office records

It has been a record weekend for the Avengers.
Disney and Marvel Studios' “Avengers: Infinity War” smashed box office records nationally and worldwide in its opening weekend, pulling in an estimated $250 million in North America and approximately $630 internationally, CNN reported.
The Avengers movie topped the domestic mark of $248 million set by the 2015 film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” while Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” was the previous global standard-bearer at $541.9 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Avengers: Infinity War” was helped by the biggest box office Saturday in North America with $83 million in ticket sales, the Reporter said.
With the success of the latest Avengers movie, Disney now holds nine of the top 10 biggest openings in North American history, CNN reported. The movie smashed the record books without the help of China -- the world’s second largest movie market -- which will not debut the movie until May 11, CNN reported.
“Avengers: Infinity Wars” also scored well with critics, earning an 84 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
