Authorities: No indication wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler was suicidal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Hardeman County Sheriff's Office released a statement on the death of professional wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler, who died Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.
Lawler, 46, who wrestled professionally as Brian Christopher, was taken to the hospital from the Hardeman County Jail. He was the son of longtime pro wrestling star Jerry “The King” Lawler.
According to the statement, Lawler was arrested for a third-offense DUI, revoked driver's license and felony evading arrest.
After his bond was set at $40,000, the family requested time to decide if they were going to get a public defender or a private attorney.
Because of how well known Lawler was, he was put in a cell by himself. The sheriff said they “had no indication that he was suicidal, he was not on suicide watch.”
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Lawler was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived.
Also known as Grandmaster Sexay during his days wrestling professionally in the WWE, the younger Lawler teamed with Scotty 2 Hotty to become a popular tag team.
