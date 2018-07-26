0 Atlanta Symphony Orchestra tickets: Packages, discounts

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra offers an inspiring experience with a mix of shows featuring classical, modern and popular film scores. Before you attend a show, here's everything you need to know about getting Atlanta Symphony tickets, including available packages and discounts.



Location

Atlanta Symphony Hall is home to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and is located at 1280 Peachtree St. NE.

Season schedule

To see the venue's entire schedule of events for the year, visit the Atlanta Symphony website. The seasonal concert brochure, which can also be found on the symphony's website, also provides an overview of upcoming events and performance dates.



For the most up-to-date information regarding events or any changes to the schedule, guests can call the concert hotline that's available 24 hours. The hotline can be reached at 404-733-4949.



Ticket information

Atlanta Symphony ticket options include single performance tickets, group tickets and subscriber tickets. Tickets can be purchased several different ways. Single tickets can be purchased in-person through the Woodruff Arts Center Box Office, which is also located at 1280 Peachtree St. NE. The box office is closed on Mondays, but open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. On event nights, the box office stays open until the show starts. The season ticket office is open every Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Service charges are added to each ticket purchased at the box office. There is free short-term parking available for patrons visiting the Woodruff Arts Center Box Office near the south entrance of Atlanta Symphony Hall.



Tickets can also be purchased over the phone, as well as donated or exchanged by calling 404-733-5000. Group tickets can be purchased over the phone from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling 404-733-4848. Service charges will apply.



The fastest way to order tickets is by purchasing them online at atlantasymphony.org or through Ticketmaster.



Symphony subscriptions, discounts, perks

To avoid missing out on the most sought-after concert tickets in the city, patrons can sign up to become a season subscription holders. Becoming a season subscriber not only guarantees early access to tickets before they go on sale, but also discounted rates on Atlanta Symphony tickets. Other subscriber perks included flexible ticket exchanges and discounted prepaid parking at the venue. As an added bonus, subscribers also get access to open rehearsals.



Seating chart information

Before purchasing your tickets for a concert, it's important to have an idea of where you'd like to be seated, as there are multiple seating options to choose from for each type of performance that range from pit and front row orchestra seating to loge and balcony seats. The symphony's official site offers an in-depth look at each of the venue's three types of seating charts that include a classical, symphony hall live, and holiday performance seating for families.

