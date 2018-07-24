0 Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta: Visitors guide

The Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta opened in 1968 as The Memorial Arts Center to honor the memory of 106 Atlanta art community leaders who died in a 1962 plane crash at Orly Field in Paris, France. They were touring Europe to gather ideas and inspiration to establish a world-class museum.



In the tragic aftermath, hundreds of donations poured in, including a $4 million anonymous gift, that was eventually revealed to be from the Woodruff Foundation, established by Atlanta resident Robert W. Woodruff, a Coca-Cola magnate. The Atlanta Arts Alliance was established around this time.



The board of trustees established the museum as a permanent memorial to some of Atlanta's most avid art supporters. The center was a brand-new idea that had not been tried before, with the goal of combining performing and visual arts into one venue. It has since grown to become the most dynamic center of its kind in the South and one of the finest in the United States.



Woodruff Arts Center overview

Today, the center includes the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the High Museum of Art.



Address:

1280 Peachtree St. NW

Phone: 404-733-4200

Public transportation access: MARTA Arts Center Station

Directions, maps, parking

>>14 secrets of Atlanta's Woodruff Arts Center

Alliance Theatre

The Alliance has premiered dozens of original productions, including "The Color Purple," "Aida" and "The Last Night of Ballyhoo," all Tony Award winners. The theater has premiered and developed many musicals that went on to success on Broadway and in touring. It has nurtured young artists through its graduate playwright competition and provided resources and support for three performing opportunities a year. The Alliance received a Regional Theater Tony Award for continuing excellence in programming, education and community engagement.



Visit the Alliance Theatre's website for more information including a calendar of events, tickets and directions and parking.



Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

For seven decades, the ASO has been one of the nation's finest orchestras, offering top-notch performances featuring great artists, community engagement and education. The orchestra helps young composers and musicians develop through its educational programs. The ASO has produced more than 100 albums and has won 27 Grammy Awards.



To plan your visit, learn more about the performances, see a schedule of events, buy tickets and find parking, visit the ASO's website.



High Museum

The High Museum is the leading art museum in the southeast United States. Admission gives patrons access to touring exhibitions and the 15,000-piece permanent collection.



The diverse museum exhibits include many European paintings, a growing collection of African American art, and large collections modern and contemporary art, photography, folk art and African art. The High is also dedicated to supporting and collecting works by Southern artists.



For more information on touring exhibits, a list of special educational and fun events, hosting an event at the museum, directions and parking, go here. The High is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Monday. For more information on discounts, group tours, guided tours and more, visit the High Museum's website.

