0 Atlanta Motor Speedway: What to know before you go

Atlanta Motor Speedway has become a popular spot for auto races, concerts and events such as the Georgia State Fair. Since its first race in 1960, the speedway in Hampton, which is 25 miles south of Atlanta, has undergone many significant improvements.

>>Atlanta NASCAR fan guide



If you're planning to visit Atlanta Motor Speedway, here's what you need to know before you go:



Directions

The speedway can be reached in the following ways:

Traveling south: Take I-75 South to Exit 235 and continue south on Highway 19 and 41 for 15 miles. You can also take Exit 218 from I-75 South, and once you're on Highway 20, drive west for 10 miles and follow signs to the speedway.

Take I-75 South to Exit 235 and continue south on Highway 19 and 41 for 15 miles. You can also take Exit 218 from I-75 South, and once you're on Highway 20, drive west for 10 miles and follow signs to the speedway. Traveling north: Take I-75 North, and you'll have your choice of three exits. If you take Exit 205, drive west on GA 16 West into Griffin. Then take Highway 19 and 41 north about 10 miles. Alternatively, you can take Exit 212 off I-75 and go west on Hampton-Locust Grove Road to GA 20. Take GA 20 west for about two miles to reach the speedway. Finally, you can also take GA 20 from I-75 north west about 10 miles to the speedway.

No matter which route you take, you can get live, updated traffic information from WSB Radio (95.5 FM/750 AM.)



Tickets

If you're attending a race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, you can buy tickets here. Discounts for specific races, days and passes can be found here, and members of the military and first responders can also get discounts to specific races.



Before the race

Although the race is the main attraction, the fun starts early and continues throughout race weekend with plenty of activities. The Fan Zone, located in front of Gate 13, hosts a full band as well as other activities for all ages. NASCAR Driver Question-and-Answer sessions are held Saturdays and Sundays, and trivia and celebrity appearances turn pre-race activities into a fun event.



If you have kids, check out the Bojangles' Kids Zone, which has games and activities such as go-kart racing.



And if you'd like to make race day even more special, you can buy a pre-race pit pass that gives you access to the pit area from when gates open until the start of the race Fridays and Saturdays.



Staying overnight

Camping is a popular overnight option at the speedway during event weekends. If you want to camp on a NASCAR race weekend, you'll need to hold at least two tickets to that weekend's race. Locations include the infield and include spaces for everything from RVs to pop-up tents. Prices vary by the location, amenities and the type of camping you'll be doing.



For more information or to make a reservation, call 770-946-4211.



A number of hotels are also located in the area if you'd prefer this type of overnight lodging.



What's coming up

To find out what races and special events are planned at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, look under the Events tab.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.