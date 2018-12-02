Assistant accidentally served preschoolers Pine-Sol instead of apple juice

HOLOLULU, Hi. - Three girls took sips of Pine-Sol Tuesday after an assistant mistook a container of yellow-brown liquid for apple juice found on a cleaning cart in the kitchen.
Paramedics were called to the Kilohana United Methodist Church Preschool in Honolulu, to evaluate three girls, ages 4 and 5, on Tuesday morning, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said.
The assistant was preparing snacks while the children where in the restroom according to a report.
The classroom teacher later smelled that the liquid wasn’t apple juice and stopped students from drinking it, inspectors said in the report.
“Only sips were taken before the lead teacher realized the liquid was not apple juice,” the preschool said. “The staff responded immediately by calling EMS and police. The children’s parents were immediately notified as well.”
The report notes the cleaner was in its original container and properly labeled. The cart did not have any food items on it. All food was labeled and stored in kitchen cabinets, according to the report.
The preschool said it will be evaluating its process for obtaining snacks and refreshments to prevent any chance of this happening again. Staff will also undergo additional training.
