  • Ariana Grande announces 'Sweetener World Tour'

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    After canceling some appearances and taking some time away from the public eye, Ariana Grande is going on a world tour.

    The singer announced the “Sweetener World Tour” on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

    The 42-date tour starts in Albany, New York, March 18. American Express cardholders can access presale tickets Nov. 1-3.

    Billboard reported that more information on general public tickets will come at a later date.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The “Sweetener World Tour,” in support of Grande’s latest album of the same name, comes at a time when the singer said she is emotionally ready to get back on the road. In May 2017, 22 people were killed in a bombing after her Manchester Arena concert. Grande has said she’s had more issues with her anxiety since the attack. 

    “Sweetener” is her first album since the bombing.

    Ariana Grande is going on a world tour in 2019.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedi

    The North American dates for the “Sweetener World Tour” are below. More information is at ArianaGrande.com

    March 18: Albany, New York, at Times Union Center
    March 20: Boston at TD Garden
    March 22: Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
    March 25: Washington, D.C., at Capitol One Arena
    March 26: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
    March 28: Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena
    March 30: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
    April 1: Montreal at Bell Centre
    April 3: Toronto at Scotiabank Arena
    April 5: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
    April 7: Chicago at United Center
    April 10: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
    April 12: Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
    April 13: St. Louis at Enterprise Center
    April 15: Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum
    April 17: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
    April 18: Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center
    April 20: Denver at Pepsi Center
    April 22: Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
    April 25: Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
    April 27: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
    April 30: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
    May 2: San Jose, California, at SAP Center
    May 3: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
    May 6: Los Angeles at Staples Center
    May 10: Los Angeles at The Forum
    May 14: Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena
    May 17: San Antonio at AT&T Center
    May 19: Houston at Toyota Center
    May 21: Dallas at American Airlines Center
    May 23: Oklahoma City at Chesapeake Energy Arena
    May 25: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
    May 28: Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
    May 29: Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center
    May 31: Miami at American Airlines Arena
    June 4: Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
    June 7: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
    June 8: Atlanta at State Farm Arena
    June 10: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
    June 12: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
    June 14: New York at Barclays Center
    June 18 - New York at Madison Square Garden

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories