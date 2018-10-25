0 Ariana Grande announces 'Sweetener World Tour'

After canceling some appearances and taking some time away from the public eye, Ariana Grande is going on a world tour.

The singer announced the “Sweetener World Tour” on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The 42-date tour starts in Albany, New York, March 18. American Express cardholders can access presale tickets Nov. 1-3.

Billboard reported that more information on general public tickets will come at a later date.

The “Sweetener World Tour,” in support of Grande’s latest album of the same name, comes at a time when the singer said she is emotionally ready to get back on the road. In May 2017, 22 people were killed in a bombing after her Manchester Arena concert. Grande has said she’s had more issues with her anxiety since the attack.

“Sweetener” is her first album since the bombing.

Ariana Grande is going on a world tour in 2019. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedi

The North American dates for the “Sweetener World Tour” are below. More information is at ArianaGrande.com.

March 18: Albany, New York, at Times Union Center

March 20: Boston at TD Garden

March 22: Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center

March 25: Washington, D.C., at Capitol One Arena

March 26: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center

March 28: Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena

March 30: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1: Montreal at Bell Centre

April 3: Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

April 5: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

April 7: Chicago at United Center

April 10: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

April 12: Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 13: St. Louis at Enterprise Center

April 15: Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum

April 17: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

April 18: Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

April 20: Denver at Pepsi Center

April 22: Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25: Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

April 27: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

April 30: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

May 2: San Jose, California, at SAP Center

May 3: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

May 6: Los Angeles at Staples Center

May 10: Los Angeles at The Forum

May 14: Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17: San Antonio at AT&T Center

May 19: Houston at Toyota Center

May 21: Dallas at American Airlines Center

May 23: Oklahoma City at Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center

May 28: Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

May 29: Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center

May 31: Miami at American Airlines Arena

June 4: Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

June 7: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

June 8: Atlanta at State Farm Arena

June 10: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

June 12: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

June 14: New York at Barclays Center

June 18 - New York at Madison Square Garden

