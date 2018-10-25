Ariana Grande announces 'Sweetener World Tour'

After canceling some appearances and taking some time away from the public eye, Ariana Grande is going on a world tour.
The singer announced the “Sweetener World Tour” on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
ɹnoʇ plɹoʍ ɹǝuǝʇǝǝʍS @americanexpress presale 11/1-11/3 pic.twitter.com/EGOmoWbCFq— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2018
The 42-date tour starts in Albany, New York, March 18. American Express cardholders can access presale tickets Nov. 1-3.
Billboard reported that more information on general public tickets will come at a later date.
The “Sweetener World Tour,” in support of Grande’s latest album of the same name, comes at a time when the singer said she is emotionally ready to get back on the road. In May 2017, 22 people were killed in a bombing after her Manchester Arena concert. Grande has said she’s had more issues with her anxiety since the attack.
“Sweetener” is her first album since the bombing.
The North American dates for the “Sweetener World Tour” are below. More information is at ArianaGrande.com.
March 18: Albany, New York, at Times Union Center
March 20: Boston at TD Garden
March 22: Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
March 25: Washington, D.C., at Capitol One Arena
March 26: Philadelphia at Wells Fargo Center
March 28: Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena
March 30: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1: Montreal at Bell Centre
April 3: Toronto at Scotiabank Arena
April 5: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
April 7: Chicago at United Center
April 10: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
April 12: Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13: St. Louis at Enterprise Center
April 15: Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum
April 17: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
April 18: Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center
April 20: Denver at Pepsi Center
April 22: Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25: Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
April 27: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena
April 30: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
May 2: San Jose, California, at SAP Center
May 3: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
May 6: Los Angeles at Staples Center
May 10: Los Angeles at The Forum
May 14: Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17: San Antonio at AT&T Center
May 19: Houston at Toyota Center
May 21: Dallas at American Airlines Center
May 23: Oklahoma City at Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
May 28: Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
May 29: Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center
May 31: Miami at American Airlines Arena
June 4: Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
June 7: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
June 8: Atlanta at State Farm Arena
June 10: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
June 12: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
June 14: New York at Barclays Center
June 18 - New York at Madison Square Garden
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}