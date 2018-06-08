  • Anthony Bourdain purchased painting with eerie title week before death

    American artist John Lurie said he loved Anthony Bourdain within “seconds” after selling him a piece of artwork just one week before Bourdain’s death.

    The artwork was titled “The sky is falling, I am learning to live with it.”

    The American chef, author and host of CNN’s “Parts Unknown” was found dead in his hotel room on Friday, CNN reported.

    He was 61.

    Lurie tweeted that Bourdain walked into his home “without a hint of ego.”

    Bourdain’s death has been ruled a suicide.

    The acclaimed chef was open about his struggle with drug addiction and history of heroin use.

    He told The Guardian in January 2017 that he was an “unhappy soul.”

    Reflecting on his life in kitchens, Bourdain said he “hurt” many people, saying “it’s a shame I have to live with.”

    However, Bourdain said he was finally able to “put aside my psychotic rage, after many years being awful to line cooks, abusive to waiters, bullying to dishwashers.”

    He told The Guardian he was recently in “much better shape than I probably ever have been,” and said he had “learnt to take food less seriously and try whenever possible to experience it emotionally rather than as a professional or critic.”

    If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support and resources in crisis situations.

