Another pharmaceutical company recalls Losartan tablets

Another pharmaceutical company has recalled its Losartan tablets because of the detection of a trace amount of a potential cancer-causing contaminant.
Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has recalled 87 lots of Losartan Tablets USP. The recall covers 25 mg, 50 mg and 100 mg dosages. The recall was issued because a trace amount of N-Nitroso N-Methyl 4-amino butyric acid (NMBA) was found in the medication. NMBA, which is a possible human carcinogen, is either a process impurity or a contaminant of an ingredient made by third-party manufacturer, the Food and Drug Administration announced.
The medication is used to treat high blood pressure or congestive heart failure. They come in 30, 90, 500 and 1000 pill bottles, according to the FDA.
The recalled medicine has the following NDC numbers:
- Losartan 25 mg:
- 31722-700-90.
- 31722-700-05.
- 31722-700-10.
- Losartan 50 mg:
- 31722-701-30.
- 31722-701-90.
- 31722-70-10.
- Losartan 100 mg
- 31722-702-30.
- 31722-702-90.
- 31722-702-10.
For the complete list of lot numbers and expiration dates, click here.
Patients prescribed the affected medication should reach out to their doctors for guidance.
For any questions about the recall, consumers can call Camber Pharmaceuticals’ Med Line at 1-866-495-1995, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.
