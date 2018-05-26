Alicia Silverstone files for divorce from husband of 20 years, Christopher Jarecki

Three months after they confirmed their separation, actor Alicia Silverstone and her musician husband, Christopher Jarecki, are divorcing.
According to documents obtained by The Blast, Silverstone filed for divorce Friday, citing irreconcilable differences. She requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s 7-year-old son, Bear Blu. Silverstone listed the date of separation as March 15, 2016.
Silverstone, 41, and Jarecki married in June 2005 in a lakeside ceremony after dating for eight years.
“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together whom they will continue to co-parent,” Silverstone’s representative said in February.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}